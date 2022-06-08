Facts

12:08 08.06.2022

Rada chairman expects Ukraine to receive EU candidate status on June 24

1 min read
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has expressed hope that under the French presidency of the Council of the European Union, Ukraine will receive the status of an EU candidate country on June 24.

"Ukraine writes the text of history with the blood of its best sons and daughters and is waiting for the registration of Europe with the word "candidate" in ink. I spoke about this with President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher. I hope that on June 24, under the presidency of France, this great historic decision will be made. I extend my hand friendship with a request to lend a helping hand," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, Gérard Larcher assured that Ukraine can count on the support of France in its European integration aspirations.

He also said that the President of the French Senate accepted the invitation to visit Ukraine and promised to do so as soon as possible.

"When I go to Kyiv, it will be to be useful to Ukraine," Stefanchuk quoted Larcher as saying.

As reported, Stefanchuk was on a visit to France.

