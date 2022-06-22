Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says the decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the European Union will be made in the morning of June 24, but allows for its adoption as early as the evening of June 23.

"We expect such a decision to be made from the very morning of June 24. Given the high level of consensus that exists at the moment, it is even possible that such a decision will be made tomorrow evening," she said at a briefing at Ukraine National Media Center on Wednesday.

According to her, Ukraine has already begun to prepare for the implementation of recommendations that will allow moving to the next stage of negotiations with the EU, in particular, a roadmap for the implementation of such recommendations is being prepared, which will soon be approved by the President of Ukraine.

"We expect that tomorrow and the day after tomorrow the leaders of the European Union will not only grant candidate status to Ukraine, but also clearly indicate that we are moving towards membership in the European Union, and will apply financial and economic mechanisms to us, as for a country that should become member of the European Union," she said.