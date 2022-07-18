Candidate for British PM promises to continue supporting Ukraine if elected

British Deputy Secretary for International Trade Penelope Mordaunt, who is running for the post of Prime Minister of the country, said that if elected, she would continue the policy of supporting Ukraine of the outgoing head of the cabinet Boris Johnson.

"As prime minister, I will step up to lead the West’s response to this brutal aggression and make sure that our Ukrainian friends will ultimately achieve their freedom," she wrote in an article for the British edition of The Telegraph.

"Taking a lead in backing Ukraine has been one of Boris Johnson's greatest legacies. I will continue that leadership, and there will be no question of diminishing our effort to assist our allies. When a crisis strikes, Britain stands up," Mordaunt said.

She said, as prime minister, she will "redouble our cooperation with the United States and the EU, as well as other key partners, to coordinate military support."

Mordont promised to continue to "lead the G7" on imposing sanctions on Putin and his regime, and increase our efforts in enforcement.

Her plans include the creation of a "Royal Navy-led taskforce" to lead communications and de-mining in the vital strategic waters of the Black Sea, the activation of "information operations in Ukraine," and the restoration of the Ukrainian economy.