14:25 17.10.2020

Zelensky on relations with Turkey: We have never progressed as far in cooperation as now

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that relations between Kyiv and Ankara have never progressed as far in cooperation as it has been achieved now.

"Today is a historic day in our relations with Turkey: we have never progressed as far in cooperation as we have succeeded now. We are located on different shores of the Black Sea, but we have one tailwind," Zelensky wrote in his official Telegram channel on Friday night.

The President of Ukraine noted that the documents signed in Turkey today and the joint statement of the two presidents on strategic partnership indicate the desire of Kyiv and Ankara to cooperate in many areas.

"The signing of documents is not just bureaucracy or statements. This is our common vision, understanding and, in fact, the consolidation of friendship on paper, because a tailwind can move an armada of ships," Zelensky said.

Zelensky separately stressed the support of the Turkish side in restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"President Erdogan is sincerely glad that 'ceasefire' has been preserved in Donbas for more than 80 days. The Turkish leader knows how important it is. Ankara will facilitate the return of our prisoners and support the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Whoever might think of it, but in cooperation with Turkey one can say the final word about the state of affairs in the Black Sea region. I offered to join the Crimean platform, which could become a platform for the de-occupation of our peninsula. This idea was very positively accepted," Zelensky said.

According to the President of Ukraine, an agreement on a free trade area between Ukraine and Turkey will be signed in the near future.

"After consolidating our strategic vision and signing three important documents, today we are moving towards a basic trade deal between our countries - on free trade. We clearly understand that this can be done in the near future. It will allow us to fulfill our dream of $10 billion in trade turnover faster," Zelensky concluded.

Tags: #zelensky #turkey
