Zelensky believes Ukraine, Turkey could jointly do lot in aircraft construction, unmanned aircraft creation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine and Turkey could jointly do a lot in the field of aircraft construction and the creation of unmanned aircraft systems.

"As for the Antonov aircraft, we are certainly pleased with the interest in this enterprise. It is just as logical that in the field of aircraft construction, we can do a lot together with our Turkish friends," he said in an interview with the Demirören Turkish news agency, answering a question whether there are new joint projects that the two countries plan to implement in the defense industry, and whether it is possible to start joint production of Turkish unmanned aircraft and the Antonov aircraft.

Zelensky said that Turkish unmanned aircraft have proven to be the best. "This is exactly the type of hardware that can completely change the situation on the battlefield. We are certainly interested in joint production. There is nothing special to explain, everything is simple. Turkey is showing serious success in this sector, and we purchase these products. Ukraine, in turn, produces engines for unmanned aircraft. Therefore, the launch of a joint venture is a natural move," he said.

The president also said that these are far from all areas in which Ukraine can and expects to cooperate with Turkey in the context of the defense industry. "Engine building, development of air defense systems, joint production of a corvette-class ship. The potential for cooperation is huge," Zelensky said.