Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

President of Poland Andrzej Duda has confirmed his country's interest in participating in the international platform for the de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula, according to a joint statement by Duda and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, released on Ukraine's presidential website, following their meeting in Kyiv on Monday.

"We note the respect of Ukraine and the Republic of Poland for international law and the fundamental principles of international relations, while calling for an end to the illegal occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the aggression that continues in Donbas. The Republic of Poland expresses interest in cooperation with Ukraine within the international platform for the de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the presidential press service said.

Poland also reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

As reported, Zelensky on September 23, during a video speech at the plenary meeting of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, called on Ukraine's international partners to participate in creating an international platform for protecting the rights of Crimean residents and de-occupying the peninsula.