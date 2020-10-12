Facts

15:32 12.10.2020

Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

1 min read
Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

President of Poland Andrzej Duda has confirmed his country's interest in participating in the international platform for the de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula, according to a joint statement by Duda and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, released on Ukraine's presidential website, following their meeting in Kyiv on Monday.

"We note the respect of Ukraine and the Republic of Poland for international law and the fundamental principles of international relations, while calling for an end to the illegal occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the aggression that continues in Donbas. The Republic of Poland expresses interest in cooperation with Ukraine within the international platform for the de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the presidential press service said.

Poland also reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

As reported, Zelensky on September 23, during a video speech at the plenary meeting of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, called on Ukraine's international partners to participate in creating an international platform for protecting the rights of Crimean residents and de-occupying the peninsula.

Tags: #crimea #poland #duda
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:41 12.10.2020
Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

16:15 12.10.2020
Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

14:46 12.10.2020
Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

10:51 12.10.2020
Duda's visit to Ukraine to be devoted not only to politics, historical past, but also to extension of economic relations – President's Office dpty head

Duda's visit to Ukraine to be devoted not only to politics, historical past, but also to extension of economic relations – President's Office dpty head

09:58 12.10.2020
Duda stresses importance of cooperation with Ukraine in context of pandemic

Duda stresses importance of cooperation with Ukraine in context of pandemic

09:25 12.10.2020
Duda honors memory of Katyn victims in Bykivnia

Duda honors memory of Katyn victims in Bykivnia

13:39 09.10.2020
Zelensky, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12

Zelensky, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12

12:00 09.10.2020
Foreign Ministry comments on UN Secretary General's statement on Russia's repressions in Crimea

Foreign Ministry comments on UN Secretary General's statement on Russia's repressions in Crimea

18:00 07.10.2020
Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

12:24 07.10.2020
Poland's UOKiK regulator fines Gazprom $7.6 bln, five other companies $61 mln that finance Nord Stream 2, orders contracts terminated

Poland's UOKiK regulator fines Gazprom $7.6 bln, five other companies $61 mln that finance Nord Stream 2, orders contracts terminated

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

Zelensky: Venediktova should demonstrate results by year's end

Zelensky believes it is possible to reach agreement with Putin on peace, return of occupied territories, although it's very difficult

LATEST

Balukh is transferred from intensive care to neurosurgery - MP

Zelensky: Venediktova should demonstrate results by year's end

Zelensky: NATO membership would be most important western support for Ukraine

Zelensky believes it is possible to reach agreement with Putin on peace, return of occupied territories, although it's very difficult

Changes to Ukraine's Constitution that Russia wants impossible – Zelensky

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 4,420 new COVID-19 patients, 43 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Venice Commission comments on High Council of Justice's urgent reform, criticizes Zelensky's bill on judicial reform – AntAC

Education Minister calls for organizing distance learning in schools for next two weeks

Georgia records 519 COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities over past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD