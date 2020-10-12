Duda's visit to Ukraine to be devoted not only to politics, historical past, but also to extension of economic relations – President's Office dpty head

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva notes that during the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Ukraine on October 12-13, considerable emphasis will be placed on economic cooperation between the two countries, in particular, in the development of infrastructure.

"The President of Poland will visit not only Kyiv, but together with President Zelensky will visit Odesa, where a separate business event will be held, which will be aimed at infrastructure topics. A number of agreements will be signed, in particular, on our maritime infrastructure," he said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Zhovkva pointed out that the topic of Ukrainian-Polish relations is expanding to the sphere of economics. "We are talking not only about politics, about the historical past, which, of course, will be discussed during the visit, but also about our economic relations. After all, Poland is one of our largest partners in Europe in terms of trade," he said.

The deputy head of the President's Office recalled that the visit of Polish President Duda to Ukraine was planned in the spring of 2020, and it is very important, because for the first time in the past three years, the President of Poland is visiting Ukraine. In 2017, Duda was in Kharkiv, and he was in Kyiv the last time in 2016.