16:36 07.10.2020

Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

Based on the results of decryption of the An-26 plane recorders that crashed near Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region), the plane's flight, which ended in a fatal accident, was fully restored, and the content of talks was established, both between the crew members and with the flight management.

Head of the government commission Oleh Urusky said it after hearing the report of the heads of the three subcommittees on the investigation of the plane crash, namely, aviation, flight and technical.

"The technical reason for the abnormal operation of the left engine and the triggering of the pressure drop sensor according to the orque-measuring device has been established. This happened as a result of a failure of one of the engine control system units," Urusky wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He also said that the investigation showed gross violations, both in the performance of flight missions and in the organization of flights in general.

Now the government commission continues to investigate the crash.

According to Urusky, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine should finish its own internal investigation on October 12. After that, the materials will be transferred to military commissariats and, tentatively, after October 15, it is planned to start paying compensation to the families of the victims.

As reported, at about 20:50 on September 25, on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, a plane crash occurred. During planned training flights, an An-26 military aircraft fell and caught fire, which was landing at the airfield of a military unit in the town of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. There were 27 people (20 cadets and seven officers of the Kharkiv University of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Kozhedub) on board. Some 25 people died on the spot, two cadets were hospitalized. On the morning of September 26, one of the hospitalized died in the hospital. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the investigation is checking four versions: a catastrophe due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft; catastrophe due to improper performance of their duties by the crew; improper performance of official duties by persons who were responsible for flight control; inadequate maintenance of the aircraft and its preparation for flight.

Tags: #an_26 #kharkiv_region #crashed
Interfax-Ukraine
