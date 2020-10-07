Free trade zone with EU should correspond to current economic realities of Ukrainian, EU – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that a free trade zone between Ukraine and the EU should correspond to the current economic realities of Ukraine and the EU.

"We agreed to make maximum use of its [Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU] mechanisms to further develop our trade relations and deepen economic integration between Ukraine and the European Union. Meanwhile, our delegation presented its vision of updating the Association Agreement in the field of trade and sectoral interaction. The free trade zone have to meet the realities of today, both the Ukrainian economy and the economy and legislative field of the EU," he said at the final press conference after the end of the Ukraine-EU summit in Brussels on Tuesday.

Zelensky said that the focus of the discussions was the integration of Ukraine into the single digital market of the EU, the integration of the energy markets of Ukraine and the EU, interaction in the implementation of the European "green course."

The President of Ukraine said that the parties will also move towards the Agreement on industrial "visa-free." He said that the EU expert commission has recently started its work, which will assess Ukraine's readiness to conclude an Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products.