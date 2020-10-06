Facts

09:32 06.10.2020

Ukraine records 4,348 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,149 recovered, 90 died

1 min read
Ukraine records 4,348 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,149 recovered, 90 died

As of Tuesday morning, some 4,348 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine per day, some 2,149 patients recovered, some 90 patients died, according to data published on the website of the system of monitoring the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The day before, on October 5, some 3,774 cases were reported, on October 4, there were 4,140 new infected people, on October 3, the maximum rate of COVID-19 disease was 4,661 cases, on October 2, some 4,633 cases were reported.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 234,584 people on Tuesday morning, while 4,520 people died from COVID-19, some 103,401 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, some 126,663 people are sick with COVID-19 disease, which is 2,109 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (487), Kyiv (355), Poltava region (305).

The number of suspected COVID-19 cases over the past day was 4,665 ones.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:12 05.10.2020
Ukraine and EU will sign three agreements within summit

Ukraine and EU will sign three agreements within summit

17:29 05.10.2020
EU to discuss problems of fight against corruption in Ukraine during Ukraine-EU summit

EU to discuss problems of fight against corruption in Ukraine during Ukraine-EU summit

14:25 05.10.2020
Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

12:44 05.10.2020
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine explains consequences of sanctions imposed against Derkach

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine explains consequences of sanctions imposed against Derkach

09:45 05.10.2020
Ukraine registers 3,774 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine registers 3,774 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

10:12 02.10.2020
Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine growing for third day in a row: 4,633 persons infected in past day

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine growing for third day in a row: 4,633 persons infected in past day

18:47 01.10.2020
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Oct 5

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Oct 5

11:20 01.10.2020
EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

17:54 30.09.2020
Ukraine enters October with record 28 bcm of gas stocks in UGS

Ukraine enters October with record 28 bcm of gas stocks in UGS

17:20 30.09.2020
Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukroboronprom dpty director for production Fomenko appointed acting director general of state concern instead of dismissed Abromavicius – orders

Rozhkova considers council's note of reprimand as 'wakeup call' for NBU's independence

EU says criminal prosecution for fraud with Privatbank matter of credibility for Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine will start moving towards 'paperless' workflow regime from 2021

Foreign Ministry planning 'Crimean platform' summit in Ukraine during 2021

LATEST

Ukroboronprom dpty director for production Fomenko appointed acting director general of state concern instead of dismissed Abromavicius – orders

Rozhkova considers council's note of reprimand as 'wakeup call' for NBU's independence

EU says criminal prosecution for fraud with Privatbank matter of credibility for Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine will start moving towards 'paperless' workflow regime from 2021

Foreign Ministry planning 'Crimean platform' summit in Ukraine during 2021

Another arson in Stanytsia-Luhanska area: fire approaching electrical substation, unexploded ordnance detonates

Zelensky signs decree on measures to attract IT specialists from Belarus

Ukraine's peace plan for Donbas on table, awaiting response from opposite side – Yermak

No casualties reported amid four ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ministry of Digital Transformation mulling transition of Diia 2.0 app to Azure services from Microsoft

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD