Ukraine records 4,348 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,149 recovered, 90 died

As of Tuesday morning, some 4,348 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine per day, some 2,149 patients recovered, some 90 patients died, according to data published on the website of the system of monitoring the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The day before, on October 5, some 3,774 cases were reported, on October 4, there were 4,140 new infected people, on October 3, the maximum rate of COVID-19 disease was 4,661 cases, on October 2, some 4,633 cases were reported.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 234,584 people on Tuesday morning, while 4,520 people died from COVID-19, some 103,401 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, some 126,663 people are sick with COVID-19 disease, which is 2,109 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (487), Kyiv (355), Poltava region (305).

The number of suspected COVID-19 cases over the past day was 4,665 ones.