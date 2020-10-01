Facts

12:52 01.10.2020

Number of victims of wildfires in Luhansk region increased to nine – Yarovy

1 min read
Number of victims of wildfires in Luhansk region increased to nine – Yarovy

As of noon Thursday, nine people died as a result of wildfires in natural ecological system in Luhansk region, Head of the operational government group, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Yarovy.

"Unfortunately, today we have nine dead persons: one as a result of a widfire, the rest after the appropriate examinations, there will be an appropriate decision on the reasons for the death of these persons," Yarovy said at a media briefing in Luhansk region on Thursday afternoon.

Tags: #luhansk_region #wildfires
Загрузка...

