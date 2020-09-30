Facts

18:03 30.09.2020

U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

2 min read
U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

 Kyiv law enforcers are establishing the circumstances of injury to the United States Embassy's employee, who, unconscious with a head injury found by passers-by on Tolbukhina Street, the communication department of Kyiv police said.

"Today, on September 30, on the 102 special line the metropolitan police received information about finding of a woman with a head injury in a parkland area near the railway tracks on Tolbukhina Street in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv," the police said.

Thus, the woman in an unconscious state admitted to a hospital, thereafter she died. Law enforcement officers say that during the examination of the victim's belongings, an identity card of an employee of the U.S. Embassy in her name found.

"Now in the hospital and at the scene of the incident, investigators and representatives of other specialized services carry out priority investigative actions, establish witnesses and eyewitnesses, as well as the circumstances in which the woman was injured," the police said.

As a result of carrying out urgent first-priority investigative actions, law enforcement officers established that a man who looks 30-40 years old, 190-200 cm tall, with dark hair, dressed in black shorts, navy blue sneakers and a T-shirt, could be involved in beating the woman.

The search is continuing now.

The collected information on this fact was registered in Shevchenkivsky department of Kyiv police. The investigation is being carried out, according to the results of which the relevant legal qualification will be provided for this accident.

Tags: #killed #police #us_embassy #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:25 21.09.2020
Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

12:03 21.09.2020
Servant of the People plans to take first place in elections in Kyiv on party lists – Korniyenko

Servant of the People plans to take first place in elections in Kyiv on party lists – Korniyenko

18:25 17.09.2020
Police confirm explosion in restaurant in Kyiv downtown, two people injured

Police confirm explosion in restaurant in Kyiv downtown, two people injured

13:20 16.09.2020
European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

16:57 11.09.2020
Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

16:10 11.09.2020
Examinations of Kaharlyk police officers' case finished, to be submitted to court soon – SBI head

Examinations of Kaharlyk police officers' case finished, to be submitted to court soon – SBI head

10:13 11.09.2020
Large-scale accident kills five, injures 14 on Kyiv-Kharkiv highway – police

Large-scale accident kills five, injures 14 on Kyiv-Kharkiv highway – police

11:27 09.09.2020
Experts from the most technologically advanced countries will speak at the Kyiv Smart City Forum

Experts from the most technologically advanced countries will speak at the Kyiv Smart City Forum

11:55 05.09.2020
Some 315 new COVID-19 cases detected, four people die in Kyiv over day - Klitschko

Some 315 new COVID-19 cases detected, four people die in Kyiv over day - Klitschko

17:47 31.08.2020
Several NGOs, charitable foundations unite efforts to create Kyiv Nash civic platform

Several NGOs, charitable foundations unite efforts to create Kyiv Nash civic platform

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Zaitseve during shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's govt approves three draft agreements with European Commission for total EUR 60 mln financing

Human factor, technical errors of An-26 led to plane crash in Chuhuiv – govt commission head

Rada in October to work in plenary sessions mode only one day – resolution

LATEST

UIA cancels regular flight to Yerevan due to Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

UIA ceases its representative offices in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Zaitseve during shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

UIA to postpone start of flights from Kyiv to Brussels, Dusseldorf until Oct 24

Ukraine's govt approves three draft agreements with European Commission for total EUR 60 mln financing

Human factor, technical errors of An-26 led to plane crash in Chuhuiv – govt commission head

Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Rada in October to work in plenary sessions mode only one day – resolution

Rada backs cancellation of plenary sessions on Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 incidence among MPs

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD