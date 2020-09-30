U.S. Embassy's employee beaten, killed in Kyiv – police

Kyiv law enforcers are establishing the circumstances of injury to the United States Embassy's employee, who, unconscious with a head injury found by passers-by on Tolbukhina Street, the communication department of Kyiv police said.

"Today, on September 30, on the 102 special line the metropolitan police received information about finding of a woman with a head injury in a parkland area near the railway tracks on Tolbukhina Street in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv," the police said.

Thus, the woman in an unconscious state admitted to a hospital, thereafter she died. Law enforcement officers say that during the examination of the victim's belongings, an identity card of an employee of the U.S. Embassy in her name found.

"Now in the hospital and at the scene of the incident, investigators and representatives of other specialized services carry out priority investigative actions, establish witnesses and eyewitnesses, as well as the circumstances in which the woman was injured," the police said.

As a result of carrying out urgent first-priority investigative actions, law enforcement officers established that a man who looks 30-40 years old, 190-200 cm tall, with dark hair, dressed in black shorts, navy blue sneakers and a T-shirt, could be involved in beating the woman.

The search is continuing now.

The collected information on this fact was registered in Shevchenkivsky department of Kyiv police. The investigation is being carried out, according to the results of which the relevant legal qualification will be provided for this accident.