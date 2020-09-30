Facts

13:06 30.09.2020

Ukraine continues to support territorial integrity of Azerbaijan – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine continues to support territorial integrity of Azerbaijan – Kuleba

Ukraine continues to support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and this principle is invariable, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"One of the cornerstones of Ukrainian foreign policy is support for the territorial integrity of states. And we have consistently supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, just as Azerbaijan supported our territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, and this principle remains absolutely unchanged for us," Kuleba said an online -briefing on Wednesday.

According to him, the main thing in the Caucasus now "is not to stir up the already very high emotions." It is necessary to work to calm down emotions and stop the bloodshed, the minister added.

"You can recall that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was one of the first to express its position on the escalation. We continue to monitor these events. We are negotiating with our partners in order to have a coordinated position. I had a telephone conversation with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister. Our position is very clear: war is always grief, sacrifice, destruction and we sincerely regret that these events are taking place in the Caucasus now," the minister said.

Tags: #karabakh #azerbaijan #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:21 30.09.2020
Ukrainian delegation to TCG in Donbas must adhere to exclusively official position of our state - Kravchuk, Reznikov, Merezhko

Ukrainian delegation to TCG in Donbas must adhere to exclusively official position of our state - Kravchuk, Reznikov, Merezhko

09:25 30.09.2020
Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine per day exceeds 4,000 for first time, 2,110 people recover – NSDC

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine per day exceeds 4,000 for first time, 2,110 people recover – NSDC

10:30 29.09.2020
Rada Health Committee recommends developing package of services for veterans' rehabilitation

Rada Health Committee recommends developing package of services for veterans' rehabilitation

09:29 29.09.2020
Ukraine registers 3,627 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 69 new victims of virus, 1,797 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine registers 3,627 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 69 new victims of virus, 1,797 recovered – NSDC

17:54 28.09.2020
Revised bill on tourism to help promoting Ukraine abroad – Tkachenko

Revised bill on tourism to help promoting Ukraine abroad – Tkachenko

15:57 28.09.2020
Ukraine intends to agree with European Commission on financing Annual Action Programme for Nuclear Safety Cooperation

Ukraine intends to agree with European Commission on financing Annual Action Programme for Nuclear Safety Cooperation

13:40 28.09.2020
Ukraine reopens its borders to foreigners

Ukraine reopens its borders to foreigners

12:32 28.09.2020
UIA cancels flights to Yerevan due to Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

UIA cancels flights to Yerevan due to Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

10:49 28.09.2020
Ukraine pays $110.7 mln coupon for eurobonds due in 2032 – Finance ministry

Ukraine pays $110.7 mln coupon for eurobonds due in 2032 – Finance ministry

09:32 28.09.2020
Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Oct 6, not Oct 1

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Oct 6, not Oct 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky relieves Fokin of duties as member of Ukrainian delegation to TCG - order

President's Office on Fokin's statement: 'Unpleasantly surprised by personal assessments and comments'

Information about failure of left engine of plane crashed near Kharkiv false – SBI

Terrorist attack as cause of An-26 crash in Kharkiv region can be excluded after explosion technology expertise – SBI

Ukrainian delegation to TCG in Donbas must adhere to exclusively official position of our state - Kravchuk, Reznikov, Merezhko

LATEST

Surviving cadet's account of Kharkiv plane crash helps investigators understand what led to tragedy – SBI

Zelensky relieves Fokin of duties as member of Ukrainian delegation to TCG - order

President's Office on Fokin's statement: 'Unpleasantly surprised by personal assessments and comments'

Information about failure of left engine of plane crashed near Kharkiv false – SBI

Terrorist attack as cause of An-26 crash in Kharkiv region can be excluded after explosion technology expertise – SBI

Crimea's oceanic fishing industry becomes instrument of money laundering by Russian entities – media

Yermak says Fokin must retire from TCG

Rada Committee initiates appeal to Zelensky to dismiss Fokin from TCG

Rada adopts at first reading bill banning sale of e-cigarettes to minors

Mission of Ukraine to NATO to introduce electronic exchange of classified documents between Ukraine, Alliance – Mission's acting head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD