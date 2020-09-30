Ukraine continues to support territorial integrity of Azerbaijan – Kuleba

Ukraine continues to support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and this principle is invariable, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"One of the cornerstones of Ukrainian foreign policy is support for the territorial integrity of states. And we have consistently supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, just as Azerbaijan supported our territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, and this principle remains absolutely unchanged for us," Kuleba said an online -briefing on Wednesday.

According to him, the main thing in the Caucasus now "is not to stir up the already very high emotions." It is necessary to work to calm down emotions and stop the bloodshed, the minister added.

"You can recall that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was one of the first to express its position on the escalation. We continue to monitor these events. We are negotiating with our partners in order to have a coordinated position. I had a telephone conversation with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister. Our position is very clear: war is always grief, sacrifice, destruction and we sincerely regret that these events are taking place in the Caucasus now," the minister said.