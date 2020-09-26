Ukraine records 3,833 people infected with COVID-19, 76 deaths, 1,740 recoveries over past day

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, the largest number of new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 was recorded per day - 3,833 cases, with 1,740 people reported as recovered, 76 deaths, according to data published on the website of the coronavirus monitoring system of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

A day earlier, on September 25, some 3,565 coronavirus infections were reported, there were 3,372 new cases of infection on September 24, there were 3,497 new cases on September 23, and on September 22, some 2,884 new cases were recorded.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 195,504 on Saturday morning, 3,903 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic from COVID-19, and 86,873 people have recovered.

Now, 104,728 people are currently sick with COVID-19, which is 2,017 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kyiv (447), Kharkiv (380), Ternopil (284), Odesa (264), Dnipropetrovsk (201) regions.

In addition, 4,131 suspicions of COVID-19 disease have been recorded in Ukraine as a whole over the past day.