G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

"The G7 Ambassadors thank President Zelensky for a constructive discussion in Mykolaiv. We look forward to continuing to work with him and his team in support of reforms that strengthen our countries' bonds and improve Ukraine's investment climate," the ambassadors said on the official Twitter page on Thursday.