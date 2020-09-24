Facts

10:14 24.09.2020

Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

2 min read
Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

In Mykolaiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the ambassadors of the G7 and European Union countries accredited in Ukraine.

"Support from your states and the EU is key for Ukraine. Therefore, I want to constantly maintain this dialogue in order to hear you and share my vision of political life and strategy for further transformations in the country," the president's press service quotes Zelensky as saying on Wednesday evening.

The President told the meeting participants about the state and prospects for the implementation of key reforms, the situation around anti-corruption bodies, the NBU, and preparations for the local elections. The head of state assured of the invariability of the country's course.

"The European choice is invariable for our state. It is it that forms the agenda of political and economic transformations in Ukraine," he said.

Regarding the economic prospects of the country, Zelensky said that the authorities are striving to lay the foundation for sustainable dynamic development of Ukraine, job creation, infrastructure modernization, restoration of the industrial and production base, and attraction of investments.

"Now the efforts of the government and the Verkhovna Rada are aimed at supporting the economy during the crisis, attracting investments and modernizing those industries in which Ukraine retains potential. We are interested in foreign investments and are working to create comfortable conditions for investors. My priority is systemic improvement of investment climate," Zelensky said.

He also said that he stands for the position of maintaining the independence of the National Bank of Ukraine and pays attention to continuation of the banking sector reforming.

The president called the independence of anti-corruption bodies equally important. He said that his position - all procedures for the selection of members of tender commissions and competitions for the positions of heads of anti-corruption bodies, in particular such as Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), should be carried out in the manner prescribed by law, transparently and under public control.

"As a guarantor of the Constitution, I am ready to protect and ensure the independence and transparency of work of SAPO, NABU, HACC [High Anti-Corruption Court] in every possible way. At the same time, I demand ensuring the right of Ukrainian citizens to see the effective work of these bodies," Zelensky said.

Tags: #g7 #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:14 24.09.2020
G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

13:26 24.09.2020
Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

12:35 24.09.2020
Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

09:59 24.09.2020
Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

09:45 24.09.2020
Ukraine is ready to initiate creation intl office headquarters in Kyiv to counter disinformation – Zelensky

Ukraine is ready to initiate creation intl office headquarters in Kyiv to counter disinformation – Zelensky

09:44 24.09.2020
Zelensky would like UN to play more important role in restoring Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelensky would like UN to play more important role in restoring Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

18:59 22.09.2020
Filimonov: Zelensky backs my idea of making free zone for IT-specialists in Odesa

Filimonov: Zelensky backs my idea of making free zone for IT-specialists in Odesa

15:53 21.09.2020
Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

13:26 17.09.2020
NATO membership is Ukraine's strategic course – Zelensky

NATO membership is Ukraine's strategic course – Zelensky

13:24 17.09.2020
Zelensky says to be no indulgences for corruption, hopes for systemic results, 'incarceration' from NABU, SAPO, PGO already 'today'

Zelensky says to be no indulgences for corruption, hopes for systemic results, 'incarceration' from NABU, SAPO, PGO already 'today'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

LATEST

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

“Vitaly is forced to confess to untruths in prison.” The wife of the political prisoner Shkliarov commented on his arrest for the first time

Ukraine, Slovakia sign agreement, whereby Uzhgorod airport to be able to resume operation – Kuleba

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine's number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 100,000 people, 52 died per day – NSDC

Cabinet instructs drafting proposals for imposing sanctions against online services with Russian content banned in Ukraine

Wizz Air resumes flights between Ukraine and Slovakia from Oct 2

Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president

Navalny discharged from hospital

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD