Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

In Mykolaiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the ambassadors of the G7 and European Union countries accredited in Ukraine.

"Support from your states and the EU is key for Ukraine. Therefore, I want to constantly maintain this dialogue in order to hear you and share my vision of political life and strategy for further transformations in the country," the president's press service quotes Zelensky as saying on Wednesday evening.

The President told the meeting participants about the state and prospects for the implementation of key reforms, the situation around anti-corruption bodies, the NBU, and preparations for the local elections. The head of state assured of the invariability of the country's course.

"The European choice is invariable for our state. It is it that forms the agenda of political and economic transformations in Ukraine," he said.

Regarding the economic prospects of the country, Zelensky said that the authorities are striving to lay the foundation for sustainable dynamic development of Ukraine, job creation, infrastructure modernization, restoration of the industrial and production base, and attraction of investments.

"Now the efforts of the government and the Verkhovna Rada are aimed at supporting the economy during the crisis, attracting investments and modernizing those industries in which Ukraine retains potential. We are interested in foreign investments and are working to create comfortable conditions for investors. My priority is systemic improvement of investment climate," Zelensky said.

He also said that he stands for the position of maintaining the independence of the National Bank of Ukraine and pays attention to continuation of the banking sector reforming.

The president called the independence of anti-corruption bodies equally important. He said that his position - all procedures for the selection of members of tender commissions and competitions for the positions of heads of anti-corruption bodies, in particular such as Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), should be carried out in the manner prescribed by law, transparently and under public control.

"As a guarantor of the Constitution, I am ready to protect and ensure the independence and transparency of work of SAPO, NABU, HACC [High Anti-Corruption Court] in every possible way. At the same time, I demand ensuring the right of Ukrainian citizens to see the effective work of these bodies," Zelensky said.