09:59 24.09.2020

Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukraine's foreign partners to participate in creating an international platform to protect the rights of Crimean residents and de-occupy the peninsula, which is temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite our friends to participate in the creation of the international 'Crimean Platform' with the aim of joint actions to protect the rights of Crimeans and de-occupy the peninsula," he said in his video speech at the plenary session of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Zelensky also called for support for the updated resolution "the human rights situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine," which will be submitted to the General Assembly by the end of 2020.

"Most importantly, the issues of Crimea and Donbas should not become familiar elements of the international scenery, where only reports, thematic meetings and protocol statements for the anniversary of the occupation will be considered a sufficient form of international reaction. On the contrary, while the wound in the center of Europe is bleeding, the whole world will feel pain. The only recipe for effective treatment is only the de-occupation of Crimea and Donbas," he said.

