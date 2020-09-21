Kravchuk: There won't be unilateral inspections of military positions in Donbas in future

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict, Leonid Kravchuk, has said that there will be no unilateral inspections of military positions in Donbas in the future.

"Ukraine can decide only in one case - what will happen, so that it is not one-sided. If inspections are held, then they should be held on both sides, because we have dozens, about 50 cases, I emphasize, about 50 cases when that side violates the same Minsk agreements, but say that we are violating them," Kravchuk said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

He added that "it cannot be that they will place demands on Ukraine, and Ukraine will fulfill, without being able to force through the OSCE, through a monitoring mission, let's say, these conditions to be fulfilled by the opposite side."