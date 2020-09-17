Interchem, Darnitsa pharma companies implement project to drain walls, foundation of Saint Sophia's Cathedral in Kyiv

Double liability company Interchem (Odesa) and PrJSC Darnitsa pharmaceutical firm (Kyiv), together with the Zagoriy Foundation, have implemented a project to drain the foundations and walls of the Saint Sophia's Cathedral and adjacent monasteries from excess moisture using the BioDry Swiss technology.

Director General of the Sophia of Kyiv national conservation area Nelia Kukovalska said at the presentation of the project on Wednesday, the project cost was UAH 4 million, the pharmaceutical companies provided UAH 2 million each.

"At present, the humidity of the walls and foundations of the Saint Sophia's Cathedral is three to four times higher than it is normal. The use of BioDry technology will reduce the humidity by a third during the first year, and within three to four years it will reach the normal humidity of the monument," she said.

Kukovalska said that currently BioDry equipment is installed in all monuments of the Saint Sophia's Cathedral.

"The walls of the cathedral do not have waterproofing and are being damaged. When we learned about the threat to the Saint Sophia's Cathedral due to excessive moisture, we did not hesitate for a second. We were able to find partners with whom we implemented this project. Today, we see moisture leaving the walls, Sophia he is "recovering." We are glad that we helped the main symbol of spirituality to survive," Director General of the pharmaceutical company Interchem Anatoliy Reder said.

In turn, Board Chairman of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv said that for the implementation of the project the most innovative solution was found, which is used to preserve cultural monuments in the world.

"This technology is biocompatible with the environment. It already works and naturally eliminates the prime cause of moisture in the foundation and walls," he said.

Co-founder of the Zagoriy Foundation Kateryna Zagoriy said that "the reconstruction of the Saint Sophia's Cathedral during the time of Ivan Mazepa was a symbol of the restoration of Ukraine after the Ruins."

"I am confident that this joint project of the pharmaceutical companies will become another important step towards restoring the culture of charity in our country," she said.

For his part, Eustratius (Zorya), Deputy Head of the External Church Relations department of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) said that at present in Ukraine "a huge number of churches are being destroyed."

"It is important for Ukrainian society to form a culture of patronage. With all due respect to the state, the patron will always invest more effectively in projects. We, the OCU, are working to attract patrons through the structures that our church has created, including through the Mazepa Foundation created by the Metropolitan's Foundation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to implement projects for the preservation and support of monuments. We have a huge number of monuments, more than the number of patrons," he said.

Eustratius said that, despite the fact that "over the past 30 years, much has been done to revive churches, hundreds of churches throughout Ukraine need to be taken care of, and dozens of churches require prompt intervention to preserve them."

"Usually these are churches that are located in villages. They are in such a state that local communities are not able to support them," he said.

Kukovalska said that the Bursa (Seminary) building on the territory of the Saint Sophia's Cathedral is currently in the most critical condition, the cost of restoration of which is about UAH 162 million.

"Today, there is a big problem that has not been resolved for years and can lead to the destruction of the 17th century monument. Unfortunately, the tenant has not left for two years, he does not vacate the premises. We fear that in the near future serious destruction may occur, some of the premises will perish," she said.