15:05 31.03.2022

Global pharma manufacturers looking for new logisticians to supply drugs to Ukraine, hoping for balanced tax policy

The member companies of the Health Committee of the European Business Association (EBA) are looking for new logistics partners to supply medicines to Ukraine.

"The logistical issue of drug supplies to Ukraine is now one of the most painful and, unfortunately, still uncertain. Most international carrier companies refuse to enter the territory of Ukraine, which creates significant difficulties for the import of pharmaceutical products to Ukraine and requires the search for new partners," the EBA health committee told Interfax-Ukraine.

The association reminded that until February 24, 2022 – the moment of the Russian attack on Ukraine – most companies had stocks of products at warehouses in Ukraine to meet the needs for an average of 45-60 days, and some companies for a longer period.

"In order to maintain drug stocks and meet the needs of patients at the proper level, the EBA has appealed to international logistics companies and is actively communicating on the resumption of supply chains for pharmaceutical products. We are trying to attract to cooperation those companies that have not previously worked in this logistics sector, understanding the critical humanitarian need to guarantee the supply of medicines and medical devices to Ukraine," the committee said.

The member companies of the committee condemn the Russian aggression.

"In the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, they are taking all possible measures to continue importing and supplying medicines to Ukraine. Companies provide comprehensive support to patients to ensure that patients' therapy is not interrupted and life-saving treatment continues," the committee said.

As noted, the companies do not stop their activities in Ukraine, and are also in constant communication with the country's Ministry of Health, military administrations and volunteer organizations to support requests and provide assistance. In particular, as of March 19, the total amount of assistance from the EBA Committee member companies, including humanitarian aid directly with medicines for the benefit of patients, amounted to about UAH 1.296 billion.

At the same time, the committee noted that the EBA "hopes for a carefully balanced policy of state authorities in relation to world pharmaceutical leaders and the absence of an increase in tax pressure, which would not be justified enough due to possible consequences for the Ukrainian market."

"Such an approach would indicate an understanding of the complex processes that are now taking place on the part of global pharmaceutical companies, including their reassessment of existing business risks in relation to doing business in different markets," the EBA said.

Interfax-Ukraine
