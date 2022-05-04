Darnitsa pharmaceutical company plans to produce 1.5 mln doses of anti-radiation drugs in May

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company (Kyiv) has produced more than 6.7 million doses of the anti-radiation drug Potassium Iodide-125-Darnitsa this year, and plans to produce another 1.5 million doses in May.

The company told the Interfax-Ukraine agency the amount already produced will allow more than 6 million people to be given iodine prophylaxis if necessary.

It is also reported that to date, Darnitsa has donated 5.25 million doses of the drug for the amount of UAH 69 million to the public health center of the Ministry of Health. At the same time, the company did not specify how much it will be supplied to pharmacies.

The Potassium Iodide-125-Darnitsa preparation was created in accordance with the regulations for iodine prophylaxis in the event of a radiation accident (Health Ministry order No. 408 of March 9, 2021) and was registered on April 26, 2022.

Potassium iodide is used to protect the thyroid from radiation buildup. The risk of radiation damage to the thyroid gland can be reduced or even leveled with the timely appointment of iodine prophylaxis. The optimal effect of iodine prophylaxis is achieved with preventive intake of potassium iodide for 6 hours or less, as well as simultaneously with the intake of radioactive isotopes of iodine or entering the contaminated zone.

The intake of potassium iodide six hours after entering the contaminated area with radioactive isotopes of iodine leads to a two-fold decrease in the radiation dose, and if it is taken after 24 hours, then the protective effect is practically absent.

A single dose of potassium iodide provides protection for approximately 24 hours. A prophylactic dose of potassium iodide should be taken only after official notification of the threat by the state and, if necessary, for iodine prophylaxis.