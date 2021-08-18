Facts

18:21 18.08.2021

Only state can deploy its own vaccine production in Ukraine – opinion

2 min read
Only state can deploy its own vaccine production in Ukraine – opinion

Only the state can deploy its own vaccine production in Ukraine, for this it is necessary to give guarantees of purchase for at least 10 years, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv has said.

"The world is moving towards building a biological safety system. Ukraine has already faced a shortage of vaccines against COVID-19. Localization of vaccine production through technology transfer could be the best solution to the situation," he told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on possibilities of creating vaccine production in Ukraine.

According to Shymkiv's calculations, in particular, the volume of production of COVID-19 vaccines should be about 40 million doses; a consortium with the participation of local and international pharmaceutical manufacturers could be created to organize such production.

"Only the state can deploy its own vaccine production in the country – its role in this process is decisive. It is necessary to create legislative conditions, determine the volume and give guarantees of purchase for at least 10 years. We have offered this model to the government. A similar example exists in Australia, where a consortium has been created with the participation of local and international pharmaceutical manufacturers, and the state has undertaken the obligation to purchase a certain amount within a certain period," he said.

Shymkiv said that the Darnitsa pharmaceutical company was working on a case for production of vaccines. "Technologically, it is not so difficult to produce the same RNA vaccine, the cost of creating such production is about $10-15 million. There are necessary specialists in Ukraine, Darnitsa and a number of other companies are ready to invest in this," he said.

Shymkiv noted that before the pandemic, the Ministry of Health purchased an average of 5 million doses of vaccines for 10 infectious diseases included in the national vaccination schedule per year.

Darnitsa is the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market in quantity terms. The company was established in 1930. The portfolio's strategic directions are cardiology, neurology and pain management.

Tags: #darnitsa #shymkiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:44 30.04.2021
Darnitsa pharmaceutical company studying prospects of entering Asian markets

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company studying prospects of entering Asian markets

09:50 30.03.2021
Darnitsa pharmaceutical company expects court proceedings on claim against Borschahivsky plant management

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company expects court proceedings on claim against Borschahivsky plant management

14:39 27.01.2021
Darnitsa digitalizes its pharmacovigilance system to meet the requirements of foreign regulators

Darnitsa digitalizes its pharmacovigilance system to meet the requirements of foreign regulators

18:33 10.12.2020
Head of the Executive Board, Darnitsa Group: COVID-19 pandemic has proven that a strong pharmaceutical industry strengthens national security

Head of the Executive Board, Darnitsa Group: COVID-19 pandemic has proven that a strong pharmaceutical industry strengthens national security

18:31 19.11.2020
Supreme Court confirmed Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa’s possessive rights on 30% share of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP

Supreme Court confirmed Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa’s possessive rights on 30% share of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP

12:55 17.09.2020
Interchem, Darnitsa pharma companies implement project to drain walls, foundation of Saint Sophia's Cathedral in Kyiv

Interchem, Darnitsa pharma companies implement project to drain walls, foundation of Saint Sophia's Cathedral in Kyiv

11:00 08.05.2020
Darnitsa got UAH 3,312 billion net operating income in 2019

Darnitsa got UAH 3,312 billion net operating income in 2019

18:37 28.02.2020
Darnitsa passes two-thirds of its production waste for recycling in terms of the environmental protection program

Darnitsa passes two-thirds of its production waste for recycling in terms of the environmental protection program

11:04 17.10.2019
Darnitsa pharmaceutical company plans development in foreign markets via acquisition of foreign companies

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company plans development in foreign markets via acquisition of foreign companies

16:15 02.04.2019
Lawmaker Zagoriy disclosed 95 patents and more than 1.5 million charity donations

Lawmaker Zagoriy disclosed 95 patents and more than 1.5 million charity donations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

LATEST

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

About 50,000 Hasidim expected to arrive in Uman for celebration of Rosh Hashanah – National Police

OSCE SMM detects Grad rocket launchers, tanks in ORDLO, deployed in violation of withdrawal line

Defense Ministry's plane waiting in Oman for permit to evacuate Ukrainians, other citizens from Afghanistan

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea sends to ICC evidence of illicit transfer of prisoners from Crimea

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

No Ukrainian servicemen in Afghanistan, only private individuals – Kuleba

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD