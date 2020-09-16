Kravchuk demands apology from Gryzlov for words about ORDLO as 'their separate territory,' saying it is Ukraine's territory – source

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk appealed to authorized special representative of the Russian Federation in the TCG Boris Gryzlov with a strict demand to apologize for the words about ORDLO as "their separate territory."

A source close to the talks told Interfax-Ukraine that such a statement during a meeting of the TCG working group on security issues caused a harsh reaction from the first president of Ukraine.

Kravchuk said that such statements contradict the norms of international law, international treaties of Ukraine, the Constitution of Ukraine, the norms of the UN and the OSCE, the position of the countries of the Normandy format, including the Russian Federation, and "ORDLO is the territory of Ukraine and will always remain so."

According to the interlocutor of the agency, Gryzlov, in turn, said that "ORDLO is a Ukrainian territory and the Minsk Agreements are designed to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Kravchuk said that Ukraine seeks to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty, has always fulfilled and will continue to fulfill all decisions and agreements on the ceasefire, never questioned the OSCE mandate and against transferring it to anyone.