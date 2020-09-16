TCG parties note importance of support of Normandy format participants for silence regime and participation of Red Cross mission head in TCG work

Participants of the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TC) during the discussion of results of Berlin meeting of the Normandy Four advisers on Wednesday said the importance of comprehensive support for silence regime in Donbas, a source close to the talks told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the source, the parties also said that participation of the head of the International Red Cross Mission in Ukraine Florence Gillette in the meeting of the subgroup on humanitarian issues of the TCG on September 15 opens the way for the admission of ICRC mission to the citizens of Ukraine located in the uncontrolled territories.

"The meeting participants also said the importance of attracting the special representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine and TCG Heidi Grau, as well as the security coordinator, Ambassador Yashar Khalit Cevik, to the meeting of advisers to Normandy format states leaders on September 11," he said.

The source also reported that the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk said that the Ukrainian side, respecting the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements, is ready for constructive and consistent work to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine and achieve a comprehensive peace.