13:20 16.09.2020

European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

 The European Solidarity party will support the current mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, secretary of Kyiv Council and chairman of Kyiv city organization of the party European Solidarity Volodymyr Prokopiv said.

He announced this during the presentation of candidates for deputies for the next elections to Kyiv City Council from the political party European Solidarity on Wednesday.

