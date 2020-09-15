Facts

12:45 15.09.2020

Three criminal proceedings opened in case of Wagner PMC members - Venediktova

3 min read
Three criminal proceedings opened in case of Wagner PMC members - Venediktova

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announces three criminal proceedings in the case involving Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) members.

"We have three criminal proceedings against the Wagner members," Venediktova said at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to her, the first of these criminal proceedings was opened immediately after information appeared in media.

"The SBI reacted immediately and the investigation continues," said Venediktova.

As reported, on July 29, 33 members of the Wagner PMC were detained near Minsk.

On August 12, the Office of the Prosecutor General (Ukraine) applied to the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Belarus with requests to extradite 28 members of Russian private military company "Wagner"." All 28 persons, including nine citizens of Ukraine, were informed about suspicion of participation in a terrorist organization (part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), reported the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Ukrainian side stated that these persons "took an active part in hostilities in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions as part of Russia-occupation forces under the "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic, "LPR " and "DPR," respectively.

Belarus on August 14 handed over 32 of 33 detained Wagner PMC fighters to Russia.

On August 18, Ukrainian media outlets reported that Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry were preparing an operation to detain members of Wagner PMC. According to the media, they were supposed to fly from Minsk to Istanbul. According to the plan, one of the passengers would fake sickness during the flight forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Kyiv, where the Wagner PMC fighters were to be detained.

The media claimed that the operation was reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky and President's Office Head Andriy Yermak. Belarusian secret services learned of the operation after the information was leaked.

The information was denied by the authorities. So, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that the trip of the Wagner PMC militants, during which they were detained in Belarus, was a special operation of the Russian special services. The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak interpreted the information about the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the appearance and detention of Russian militants in Belarus as a deliberate misinformation. The Security Service of Ukraine also denied their involvement in the story with the appearance and detention of "Wagner members" in Belarus.

On September 4, the European Solidarity faction demanded the creation of an interim commission of inquiry to investigate the facts of involvement of top Ukrainian officials in extradition of the Wagner members from Belarus to Russia.

On September 12, the Security Service of Ukraine started criminal proceedings on a possible leak of information about the operation to detain members of the Wagner PMC.

Tags: #venediktova #wagner
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:14 12.09.2020
Ukraine conducts investigation on recordings disclosed by Derkach, examination of tapes is underway – Prosecutor General

Ukraine conducts investigation on recordings disclosed by Derkach, examination of tapes is underway – Prosecutor General

13:24 12.09.2020
'Wagner PMC' is case when Ukraine tried to be involved in international politics, PGO legally obliged to seek extradition – Venediktova

'Wagner PMC' is case when Ukraine tried to be involved in international politics, PGO legally obliged to seek extradition – Venediktova

13:00 12.09.2020
SBI conducts examinations in case of 'Yermak tapes,' questioning defendants ended – Venediktova

SBI conducts examinations in case of 'Yermak tapes,' questioning defendants ended – Venediktova

12:45 12.09.2020
Venediktova does not intend to resign from post of prosecutor general

Venediktova does not intend to resign from post of prosecutor general

15:24 01.09.2020
High Council of Justice rules to return Venediktova's petition to dismiss District Administrative Court's head Vovk

High Council of Justice rules to return Venediktova's petition to dismiss District Administrative Court's head Vovk

14:51 27.08.2020
Putin describes detention of 33 Russians in Belarus as joint operation of Ukrainian, U.S. security services

Putin describes detention of 33 Russians in Belarus as joint operation of Ukrainian, U.S. security services

19:04 19.08.2020
Misinformation, speculation in Wagner members' case intended to harm Ukraine's special services – Burba

Misinformation, speculation in Wagner members' case intended to harm Ukraine's special services – Burba

14:20 15.08.2020
Venediktova signs inquiry to High Council of Justice for Vovk's temporary suspension as head of Kyiv's District Administrative Court

Venediktova signs inquiry to High Council of Justice for Vovk's temporary suspension as head of Kyiv's District Administrative Court

11:55 15.08.2020
Wagner members' extradition from Belarus to Russia an unfriendly step

Wagner members' extradition from Belarus to Russia an unfriendly step

11:20 15.08.2020
After Belarus' handover of Wagner men to Russia, extradition dialogue exhausted – Ukrainian MFA

After Belarus' handover of Wagner men to Russia, extradition dialogue exhausted – Ukrainian MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

LATEST

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

Explosion occurs on high-pressure gas pipeline near Kyiv

Foreigners keep trying to get from Belarus to Ukraine – border guards

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD