18:37 24.08.2023

Zelenskyy: We need to think about for whom remaining, uncontrolled 20,000 Wagnerians members more terrible – for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it is necessary to think for whom the threat may be carried by about 20,000 remaining and uncontrolled Wagner members, namely for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and maybe for Russia.

"I believe that our soldiers have shown us that this [Wagner PMC] is the same enemy. Probably 20,000, in my opinion, is what's left of the Wagner fighters. Some 20,000 uncontrolled people. Here we need to think about who it is more terrible - for Ukraine, for Belarus, for Poland, or maybe for Russia. No one knows," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with the Norwegian Prime Minister in Kyiv, answering journalists' questions.

Commenting on the death of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the president noted that there is "a court in The Hague or God's court, and Russia has an alternative - President Putin."

