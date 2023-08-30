Borrell: PMC Wagner to continue to operate in service of Putin in Africa

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell is confident that despite the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner PMC will continue to act in Africa in the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He expressed this opinion in Toledo (Spain) on Wednesday at the end of an informal meeting of EU defense ministers, answering a relevant question from journalists.

Borrell believes that a replacement will be found for Prigozhin. "Of course, Wagner will continue and will remain operational in Africa, this is an effective military force of Russia. They [the Russian leadership] have sent mercenaries who are entirely in line with their objective, so Wagner will continue to operate in the service of Putin in Africa, doing what they do, which is not contribute to peace in the Sahel," the EU High Representative said.