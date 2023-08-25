RDK calls on Wagner members to switch to side of Ukraine after liquidation of PMC leaders

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) declares the liquidation by the Russian authorities of the leaders of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group and in this regard issued an appeal to the PMC fighters who did not commit war crimes in Ukraine to join their ranks for the subsequent forceful overthrow of the government in the Russian Federation.

"We appeal to the fighters of the Wagner PMC, for whom the words loyalty and honor still have meaning and significance. Apparently, your commanders and the founding father were cynically executed yesterday. The fact that they were killed by order of representatives of the highest echelon of the Russian government is obvious to everyone. Therefore, now you have a difficult but rather logical choice: either to become a stable of the Russian Defense Ministry for the service of the murderers of your commanders, or to preserve your honor and take revenge on their executioners by going over to the side of Ukraine," reads a statement published on the Telegram channel of the RDK on Thursday evening.

"If you have not committed war crimes on the territory of Ukraine, then we suggest that you join our ranks and first complete this bloody meat grinder of the so-called ‘SMO’ (special military operation), and then march to Moscow again, but this time do not stop 200 km from the Moscow Automobile Ring Road (MKAD), but reach the end! In case of your voluntary transfer to the side of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine guarantee you safety and decent conditions," the RDK added.

Earlier, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported that among the passengers of the business jet that crashed on August 23 in Tver region were people named Evgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin. Utkin is called the founder of the PMC Wagner Group, Prigozhin was its de facto leader.