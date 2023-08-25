Facts

13:41 25.08.2023

RDK calls on Wagner members to switch to side of Ukraine after liquidation of PMC leaders

2 min read
RDK calls on Wagner members to switch to side of Ukraine after liquidation of PMC leaders

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) declares the liquidation by the Russian authorities of the leaders of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group and in this regard issued an appeal to the PMC fighters who did not commit war crimes in Ukraine to join their ranks for the subsequent forceful overthrow of the government in the Russian Federation.

"We appeal to the fighters of the Wagner PMC, for whom the words loyalty and honor still have meaning and significance. Apparently, your commanders and the founding father were cynically executed yesterday. The fact that they were killed by order of representatives of the highest echelon of the Russian government is obvious to everyone. Therefore, now you have a difficult but rather logical choice: either to become a stable of the Russian Defense Ministry for the service of the murderers of your commanders, or to preserve your honor and take revenge on their executioners by going over to the side of Ukraine," reads a statement published on the Telegram channel of the RDK on Thursday evening.

"If you have not committed war crimes on the territory of Ukraine, then we suggest that you join our ranks and first complete this bloody meat grinder of the so-called ‘SMO’ (special military operation), and then march to Moscow again, but this time do not stop 200 km from the Moscow Automobile Ring Road (MKAD), but reach the end! In case of your voluntary transfer to the side of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine guarantee you safety and decent conditions," the RDK added.

Earlier, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported that among the passengers of the business jet that crashed on August 23 in Tver region were people named Evgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin. Utkin is called the founder of the PMC Wagner Group, Prigozhin was its de facto leader.

Tags: #wagner

MORE ABOUT

18:37 24.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We need to think about for whom remaining, uncontrolled 20,000 Wagnerians members more terrible – for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or Russia

Zelenskyy: We need to think about for whom remaining, uncontrolled 20,000 Wagnerians members more terrible – for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or Russia

13:58 04.08.2023
Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

19:13 24.07.2023
Belarusian soldiers undergo training with Wagner members - TV channel

Belarusian soldiers undergo training with Wagner members - TV channel

12:48 20.07.2023
Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

13:32 15.07.2023
Ukraine's Border Guard Service confirms presence of Wagner groups in Belarus

Ukraine's Border Guard Service confirms presence of Wagner groups in Belarus

13:31 06.07.2023
Lukashenko says ready to use Wagner Group in Belarus

Lukashenko says ready to use Wagner Group in Belarus

11:38 30.06.2023
Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

18:57 28.06.2023
NATO should consider transferring Wagner group to Belarus – Duda

NATO should consider transferring Wagner group to Belarus – Duda

16:52 26.06.2023
Ukrainian intelligence on Prigozhin's rebellion: We see unwillingness of Russian security forces, officials, citizens to publicly defend Putin's regime

Ukrainian intelligence on Prigozhin's rebellion: We see unwillingness of Russian security forces, officials, citizens to publicly defend Putin's regime

19:37 16.05.2023
Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

Danilov: Drone strikes on Russia – it’s all about justice

Ukraine to receive F-16 from Netherlands in six-eight months, when several conditions met - Defense Minister

Slovenia joins G-7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Govt dismisses Kruk from post of Emergency Service head

LATEST

SBU reports suspicion to Russian airline's head transferring Wagner instructors from Iran to Ukraine

Russia considers possibility to call up additional 450,000 people - Budanov

Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

Danilov: Drone strikes on Russia – it’s all about justice

Ukraine to receive F-16 from Netherlands in six-eight months, when several conditions met - Defense Minister

Slovenia joins G-7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Govt dismisses Kruk from post of Emergency Service head

Russians preparing pseudo-elections in occupied part of Zaporizhia region - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 470 invaders, 28 artillery systems over day - General Staff

Invaders inflict seven missile, 47 air strikes over past day - General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD