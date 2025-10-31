Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 31.10.2025

Europol confirms its participation in special operation exposed 654 Wagner, Redut fighters

3 min read
Europol confirms its participation in special operation exposed 654 Wagner, Redut fighters

Europol's core team for the investigation of international crimes supported Moldova and Ukraine in the second stage of the investigation of war crimes against members of the Wagner and Redut mercenary groups, the Europol press service said.

"Europol supported the second phase of an investigation by the Moldovan Police and Ukrainian Police against Russian mercenaries. Europol’s Core International Crimes Team assisted national authorities in identifying suspects allegedly involved in war crimes. Europol’s EU Internet Referral Unit also supported the action day, which focused individuals involved in war crimes committed during Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

Europol supported the investigation by facilitating information exchange and providing specialised analytical support focused on the potential involvement of these individuals in war crimes committed in Ukraine. During the days of the event, Europol set up a virtual command post to facilitate communication between the authorities involved. It also stepped up intelligence gathering by cross-referencing operational data in real time with its databases, including OSINT research.

"Europol supports joint efforts to disrupt serious and organised crime and criminal networks that threaten the security of the EU and its neighbourhood. To do so, Europol has established robust operational and strategic cooperation frameworks with Ukraine and Moldova as part of the EU’s eastern neighbourhood. Europol signed an operational agreement with Ukraine, which was signed in December 2016 and entered into force in August 2017. Europol and Moldova signed an operational agreement in late 2014, which was then updated in 2020. These partnerships enable Europol to facilitate information exchange and alignment of operational activities and to coordinate law-enforcement responses across borders," the statement reads.

As reported, on October 29, law enforcement officers of Ukraine and Moldova conducted an international special operation "Avengers-2" during which more than 70 simultaneous searches were conducted and 654 militants of the Wagner and Redut PMCs were exposed. Among them are citizens of Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is believed that these individuals committed war crimes, such as acts of sexual violence, executions of prisoners of war and executions of civilians.

Based on the results of the searches, police investigators have already announced 11 suspicions against citizens of Ukraine who, during martial law, went over to the enemy side and participated in hostilities against Ukrainian forces as part of the Wagner and Redut PMCs. They are charged with high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which provides for a penalty of 15 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment with seizure of property.

Tags: #wagner #redut #arrests

MORE ABOUT

14:29 02.09.2025
Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

14:14 20.08.2025
SBU arrests Russian agent planning saboteur breakthrough into right-bank Kherson

SBU arrests Russian agent planning saboteur breakthrough into right-bank Kherson

19:22 05.02.2024
Presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus compels Ukraine to maintain defensive positions to protect from potential future incursions – British Intelligence

Presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus compels Ukraine to maintain defensive positions to protect from potential future incursions – British Intelligence

14:12 23.11.2023
Kremlin starts to rehabilitate some groups of Wagner PMC – British intelligence

Kremlin starts to rehabilitate some groups of Wagner PMC – British intelligence

12:58 13.11.2023
Wagner PMC units assimilated into Russian Guard, resumed active recruitment – British intelligence

Wagner PMC units assimilated into Russian Guard, resumed active recruitment – British intelligence

16:28 15.09.2023
PMC Wagner declared terrorist organization in UK - Interior Ministry

PMC Wagner declared terrorist organization in UK - Interior Ministry

18:59 30.08.2023
Borrell: PMC Wagner to continue to operate in service of Putin in Africa

Borrell: PMC Wagner to continue to operate in service of Putin in Africa

13:41 25.08.2023
RDK calls on Wagner members to switch to side of Ukraine after liquidation of PMC leaders

RDK calls on Wagner members to switch to side of Ukraine after liquidation of PMC leaders

18:37 24.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We need to think about for whom remaining, uncontrolled 20,000 Wagnerians members more terrible – for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or Russia

Zelenskyy: We need to think about for whom remaining, uncontrolled 20,000 Wagnerians members more terrible – for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or Russia

13:58 04.08.2023
Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

HOT NEWS

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on foreign policy work for next week

MP: Rada proposed to adopt law on deferment from mobilization for servicemen served for year under 18-25 contract

Zelenskyy signs decrees on sanctions imposition against number of individuals, entities

Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, leaving final decision to Trump – media

SOF destroy enemy Buk-M3 air defense system, Nebo-U radar in Russia's Rostov region

Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Syrsky instructs to supply ground drones to troops for evacuating wounded

Two killed, 17 injured in shelling of Kherson region

Prosecutor General, Lithuanian President discuss Special Tribunal, inevitability of war crimes punishment

AD
AD