Sybiha on PMC Wagners’ flag on border with Estonia: This flag stands for barbarism and war crimes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, commenting on the appearance of the Wagner PMC flag on a Russian coast guard boat on the border with Estonia, stated that the flag symbolizes barbarity, war crimes, and chaos.

“This flag stands for barbarism, war crimes, and chaos. Its appearance on the EU and NATO borders sums it up perfectly: there is no civilization beyond that point. This is why it is critical to strengthen Ukraine, which is holding the line against Russian lawlessness,” Sybiha noted in a comment published on the social network X on Monday.

On Sunday, the Estonian Foreign Ministry released a statement, accompanied by photographs and video of a Russian coast guard boat on the Estonian border, sailing under the flag of the Wagner PMC (though none of the Russian flags were raised).

“Is Wagner marching on Moscow again, or starting with St. Petersburg this time? Hard to tell. From our side it looks like they’ve already annexed the Russian border guards. Who knows… Russian MFA?” Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a note published on X network.