Facts

13:58 04.08.2023

Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

2 min read
Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

Russia wants to use the Wagner PMC to draw Belarus into a full-scale war – a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian military personnel under the guise of Wagnerites is preparing a provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

"The SBU has established that Russia wants to use the Wagnerites to draw Belarus into a full-scale war against Ukraine. The State Security Service of Ukraine has received intelligence indicating that the Russians are preparing a large-scale provocation 'under a false flag' at the strategic facility of Belarus – Mozyr Oil Refinery," the SBU said in the statement in the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, according to available data, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of regular military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and employees of Russian special services, who were sent to the territory of Belarus under the guise of Wagner private military company, are engaged in the preparation of the terrorist act.

"This Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group should commit a provocation at the refinery, posing as 'Ukrainian saboteurs.' Russia plans to blame Ukraine for the deed, in order to once again try to drag Minsk into a full-scale war against our state," the SBU said in a statement.

As reported, "the information about the planned terrorist attack in Belarus was received by the Security Service from several sources. In particular, from the testimony of a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, who was captured by Ukrainian defenders in Zaporizhia direction. SBU cyber specialists also restored and analyzed the information on the cell phone of the captured Rashist."

Among other things, it was established that he had previously participated in hostilities against the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine, and recently he was instructed to redeploy to Belarus as a member of the Wagner private military company.

Already at the stage of changing the place of service, the Russian military received information about the "special mission" at the Mozyr Oil Refinery. In his phone, SBU cyber specialists found remote correspondence with other perpetrators, pictures of the object and some information about the operation.

"The security service warns the army of Belarus against participating in a full-scale war against Ukraine. Every invader who crosses the border of our state will be destroyed by our Security and Defense Forces," the SBU said.

Tags: #belarus #sbu #wagner

MORE ABOUT

11:00 04.08.2023
SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

20:31 03.08.2023
EU imposes personal sanctions on Belarus's BMZ, Belneftekhim

EU imposes personal sanctions on Belarus's BMZ, Belneftekhim

19:30 03.08.2023
Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

20:14 26.07.2023
EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

12:17 26.07.2023
SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

10:02 25.07.2023
Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

19:29 24.07.2023
SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

19:13 24.07.2023
Belarusian soldiers undergo training with Wagner members - TV channel

Belarusian soldiers undergo training with Wagner members - TV channel

12:48 20.07.2023
Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

16:50 19.07.2023
Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Over 30 participants confirm participation in second parliamentary summit of Crimea Platform in Prague – Stefanchuk

LATEST

Russian fleet presence in Black Sea to be put to end – Podoliak

Ukraine starts negotiations with USA on security commitments agreement

Inspection of military commissars reveals many disgusting abuses – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

New shopping center Topol Mall to be built in Dnipro

Ukrainian aviation launch 10 enemy strikes over day

Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

Russian troops attack Ukraine with 15 shaheds during day, carry out one missile, 47 air strikes

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

AD
AD
AD
AD