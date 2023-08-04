Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

Russia wants to use the Wagner PMC to draw Belarus into a full-scale war – a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian military personnel under the guise of Wagnerites is preparing a provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

"The SBU has established that Russia wants to use the Wagnerites to draw Belarus into a full-scale war against Ukraine. The State Security Service of Ukraine has received intelligence indicating that the Russians are preparing a large-scale provocation 'under a false flag' at the strategic facility of Belarus – Mozyr Oil Refinery," the SBU said in the statement in the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, according to available data, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of regular military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and employees of Russian special services, who were sent to the territory of Belarus under the guise of Wagner private military company, are engaged in the preparation of the terrorist act.

"This Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group should commit a provocation at the refinery, posing as 'Ukrainian saboteurs.' Russia plans to blame Ukraine for the deed, in order to once again try to drag Minsk into a full-scale war against our state," the SBU said in a statement.

As reported, "the information about the planned terrorist attack in Belarus was received by the Security Service from several sources. In particular, from the testimony of a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, who was captured by Ukrainian defenders in Zaporizhia direction. SBU cyber specialists also restored and analyzed the information on the cell phone of the captured Rashist."

Among other things, it was established that he had previously participated in hostilities against the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine, and recently he was instructed to redeploy to Belarus as a member of the Wagner private military company.

Already at the stage of changing the place of service, the Russian military received information about the "special mission" at the Mozyr Oil Refinery. In his phone, SBU cyber specialists found remote correspondence with other perpetrators, pictures of the object and some information about the operation.

"The security service warns the army of Belarus against participating in a full-scale war against Ukraine. Every invader who crosses the border of our state will be destroyed by our Security and Defense Forces," the SBU said.