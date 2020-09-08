Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

Ukraine no longer plans to change the law on education, but is determined to implement it in such a way as to protect both its own interests and the interests of other countries, in particular Romania, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during his visit to Bucharest.

"As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, I must act in accordance with the current legislation of my state. When the law on education was adopted, the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe made a number of comments to it. Ukraine amended this law and implemented the recommendations of the Venice Commission. We did not we plan to change this law more in order to meet the requirements of certain countries. However, we are absolutely determined to ensure the implementation of this law in such a way that the interests of Ukraine, and in this particular case, the interests of Romania, are protected," Kuleba said in a joint press conference with the Romanian Foreign Minister on Tuesday.

The minister made it clear that the Ukrainian side is not interested in the assimilation of Romanians in Ukraine, but is determined to improve their integration into Ukrainian society.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine also said that "Ukraine is determined to resolve in the spirit of mutual respect for the national interests of Ukraine and Romania all problematic issues, including such sensitive issues as the issues of national minorities." "We respect the position of Bucharest regarding the protection of the rights of national minorities. I see that Bucharest respects the position of Kyiv on this issue, and we are ready to have a dialogue," Kuleba said.