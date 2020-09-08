UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for continuation of ceasefire for safety of Ukrainian citizens

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani urged the parties to the armed conflict in Donbas to continue to observe the ceasefire.

"The six weeks since the ceasefire came into force on July 27 mark the longest relative calm in eastern Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. I reiterate UN Secretary General's call for all those concerned to abide by the agreed terms of the ceasefire and to focus efforts on the protection of civilians who suffer the most from the hostilities," Lubrani said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Lubrani, following a trip to Donetsk and Luhansk regions, noted that humanitarian needs remain acute and have been even further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to prevent and contain it.

"I can, however, also confirm resounding support and overwhelming expressions of praise for the ceasefire from people living on both sides of the 'contact line,' who share hope that it will become sustainable," Lubrani said.

"The laying down of arms and engaging in constructive dialogue is needed now more than ever, to allow for a greater focus on overcoming the health and socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is critical that no efforts be spared to preserve the current ceasefire that is bringing relief to so many conflict-weary people," Lubrani said.