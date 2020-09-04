Facts

Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

The recordings of a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin on the falsification of the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny intercepted by Belarus will be sent to the republic's television stations.

"Today's recordings will be aired on television. We recommend watching the evening news on state channels today," the Telegram channel of the First Man's Pool, which is close to the Belarusian presidential press service, said.

