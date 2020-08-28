Zelensky hopes first tranche of EU's macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln to be provided soon without additional conditions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has expressed hope that the first tranche of the micro-financial assistance from the EU in the amount of EUR 600 million will be allocated to Ukraine soon without additional conditions.

Zelensky noted the importance of the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with the macro-financial assistance of EUR 1.2 billion in order to support its macro-economic stability and reforms, the president's press service said.

"The government of Ukraine has started the work on the implementation of the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between Ukraine and the EU in order to receive the second tranche of the macro-financial assistance at the end of this year," the head of state said.