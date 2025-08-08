Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:54 08.08.2025

Aggregators will be one of key players in common energy market of Ukraine and Europe – Ukrenergo CEO

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Aggregators will play an important role in the common electricity market of Ukraine and Europe, helping, in particular, consumers to work effectively on it, believes chairman of the board of Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko.

"Aggregators will be one of the main players in the future market. In Europe, this has quite strong development, and one of the elements of the energy system flexibility is flexibility on the consumer side. And it is aggregators that will provide them with the opportunity to earn on their consumption," Zaichenko said during a broadcast with Olha Babiy on the YouTube channel of Kyiv School of Public Administration Media.

He emphasized that energy is not a commodity, but a consumption schedule, when it has a different price at different times, and aggregators will allow consumers to work as efficiently as possible.

Zaichenko also expressed the opinion that electricity traders are most ready to work in the unified market, since they already work in Europe.

"Traders are quite well prepared for European integration, but they do not yet work in all segments, they will also need to learn more, change software, and develop teams," the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo noted.

As reported, in an interview with the Energy Reform online portal, D.TRADING Commercial Director Dmytro Maliar called the aggregator the key to the efficiency of distributed generation. According to him, an aggregator is a company that represents the interests of various generating entities of distributed generation that do not want or cannot work independently in the electricity market. According to him, an aggregator allows a professional trader to represent such producers in many market segments, determine their trading strategy, and be responsible for managing market positions to optimize the financial results of this business.

Tags: #energy_market #aggregators #eu

