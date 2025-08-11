Sybiha announces visit of CoE Secretary General to Kyiv in coming days

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset for his support for a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and announced his visit to Kyiv in the coming days.

“Grateful to CoE Secretary General Alain Berset for his clear and principled statement in support of a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine. Justice, not concessions to aggression, must be the foundation of a real peace. We appreciate the Council of Europe’s steadfast support, commitment to Ukraine’s recovery and assistance on our path toward EU membership. Look forward to welcoming Secretary General to Kyiv in the coming days,” Sybiha said on X.

Earlier today, Berset said: “When the eyes of the world turn to the peace talks in Alaska on Friday, we will face a single question: will peace in Ukraine be built on justice or shaped by concessions to aggression?”

“In the coming days, I will meet President Zelenskyy in Kyiv ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day to advance and strengthen our cooperation under the Action Plan, which is guiding Ukraine’s recovery in democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. The war in Ukraine must end — and it must end fairly,” the Secretary General said.