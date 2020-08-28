Citizens of Belarus to use preference regime when entering Ukraine – Kuleba
The citizens of Belarus will enjoy preferential treatment when entering Ukraine, despite the closure of the borders, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
"Citizens of Belarus who will strive to enter the territory of Ukraine, trying to avoid the crisis unfolding in a neighboring country, friendly to us, will enjoy preferential treatment, and the State Border Guard Service will consider their requests and provide entry permits," the minister said at the online briefing on Friday.