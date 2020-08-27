Facts

Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun, during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, expressed readiness to hold a new meeting of the Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission.

"Kuleba proposed to hold another meeting of the Strategic Partnership Commission adding new ambitious goals to Ukraine-U.S. bilateral agenda and received assurances that the U.S. side is principally interested in holding such a meeting," the press service of the Foreign Ministry said.

They discussed a wide range of issues aimed at strengthening Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership in areas of defense and security, energy, reforms, trade and investment, and others.

Counterparts paid specific attention to Europe's energy security in the context of Russian Nord Stream 2 project. They agreed to further joint efforts to ensure that Europe's energy supply remains diversified.

Sides also discussed the situation in the temporarily occupied territories in the East of Ukraine and Crimea. Kuleba informed his counterpart on Ukraine's progress in establishing the Crimea platform which will be aimed at consolidating international efforts on de-occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula. He called on the U.S. to support the initiative and consider a possibility to join it.

"The American side reiterated its continued ironclad support of Ukraine in countering Russian aggression and implementing reforms. Biegun assured that he shares a very optimistic view of the future of Ukraine-U.S. bilateral relations and stated that the U.S. sees Ukraine as a reliable partner," the message reads.

In his turn, Kuleba underlined that Ukraine highly values the bipartisan support it enjoys in the U.S.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated that Ukraine aims to further expand volumes of trade and investment between the two countries and also reminded of Ukraine's invitation to American companies which might be leaving other countries to localize in Ukraine.

Kuleba expressed his deep appreciation for the U.S. support of Ukraine's response to COVID-19.

