Lukashenko orders monitoring NATO forces' movement, tightening control over Belarus' Western border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the Western Operations Command to monitor the movement of the forces of NATO and the State Border Committee to tighten control over the border.

"I order the Western Operations Command to start stringent monitoring of the movement of all military units of our neighboring states from NATO and the State Border Committee to tighten security of the entire perimeter of the state border," Lukashenko said at a rally in Grodno on Saturday.

"You must scan every person heading here on unlawful purposes. No fighter and provocateur, no ammunition must end up in our territory," the president said.