Ukraine sets anti-record of 2,328 COVID-19 cases over day again, 657 recovered, 37 new victims of virus – NSDC

As of Saturday morning, some 2,328 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were detected in Ukraine, while 657 people recovered, some 37 people died from the disease, according to data released on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) .

A day earlier, on August 21, there were 2,106 cases of COVID-19per day, on August 20, an anti-record was set of 2,134 people for the number of infected per day. On August 19, some 1,967 cases were reported.

The number of infected people was 102,971 people on Saturday morning, some 51,735 people recovered, some 2,244 people died from the virus. Now in Ukraine, some 48,992 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 1,634 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (291), Odesa (210), Chernivtsi (208), Ternopil (206) regions, in Kyiv city (179), in Lviv (172) and Ivano-Frankivsk (169) regions.

In addition, in Ukraine, some 2,634 suspicions of COVID-19 disease were recorded over the past day.