Facts

17:47 21.08.2020

Russia-occupation fighters do not violate ceasefire in Donbas on Friday

1 min read
Russia-occupation fighters do not violate ceasefire in Donbas on Friday

Russia-occupation fighters have not violated the ceasefire in Donbas since the beginning of the day, no injuries have been recorded among the Ukrainian military personnel, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Since the beginning of the current day, no enemy shelling has been recorded in the areas of responsibility of our units performing tasks in the area of the operation," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page.

Thus, there are no military losses or injuries among the Ukrainian defenders.

It is noted that the situation in the area of the Joint Force Operation remains under control, the Ukrainian military adhere to a full and comprehensive ceasefire.

Tags: #donbas #russia #ukraine #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
