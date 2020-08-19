NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

The National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) within the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has discovered the activation of the Gamaredon hacking group, which is monitored by the special services of the Russian Federation."

"Specialists of the NCCC within the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine have identified a trend towards the modernization of cyberattack software in order to increase the effectiveness of overcoming protection means and concealment of their activities in compromised systems. The analysis of malicious programs revealed signs of preparation for a large coordinated attack on government agencies and critical infrastructure, aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine before the Independence Day and during preparations for the next local elections," the press service of the NSDC said.

During the latest attack attempts, the attackers reportedly used malicious attachments that counterfeited government documents, in particular the Security Service of Ukraine. Attackers send malicious documents by e-mail, and when they are opened, they gain access to the systems and networks of a government institution.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danylov said that all subjects of the security and defense sector, which ensure cybersecurity in various spheres, work in a constant mode of monitoring, preventing and repelling cyber attacks.

"Urgent informing the NCCC within the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine about detected cyberattacks on the information systems of government agencies, critical infrastructure facilities for coordinating rapid response is extremely important, because the consequences of cyberattacks can pose a significant threat to the vital interests of the state and society," Danylov said.

"Cyber threats from the Russian Federation are extremely dangerous for both Ukraine and European countries," he said.

The NCCC within the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has already warned cybersecurity subjects about the danger. In case of revealing indicators of compromise, it is necessary to immediately inform the NCCC within the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (e-mail: report@ncscc.gov.ua).