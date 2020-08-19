Facts

17:04 19.08.2020

At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

During the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas in the format of a video conference, which continues for the second day, Head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk promised to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada with a request to revise the decree, which, according to certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), violates the Minsk agreements if negotiations are unlocked.

Journalist Serhiy Harmash, involved in the work of the TCG by the Ukrainian side as a representative of the ORDO, said that the report on the work in the political subgroup at the Minsk TCG has ended.

"Most likely, in order to disrupt the upcoming meeting of the Normandy Four at the level of foreign policy advisers, that side, in fact, blocked the negotiations, making it a condition to cancel one of the decisions of the Verkhovna Rada, which, in its opinion, violates the Minsk agreements. Yesterday they stupidly for four hours, repeated one and the same, not paying attention to any arguments. We talked to hear voice. Today the same story repeated itself," Harmash wrote on its Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

According to the journalist, during the negotiations, Krachuk promised to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada with a request to revise the relevant decree, if the negotiations are unblocked, and he will be able to inform the MPs about the effective work of the delegation.

"Nothing specific, but now it will be difficult for the Russians to disrupt the meeting of the Normandy Four advisers, which Kozak [Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak] does not want to visit after his famous letter, where he stated that he would no longer 'take part in it.' At least, the West will understand this clearly not in favor of the Russian Federation," Harmash said.

In his opinion, "Kravchuk's debut in the delegation" is very successful and "on the second day of his immersion in the real Minsk process, it seems to me that his views on communication with the other side have become more realistic."

Harmash said that the work of the TCG is still ongoing, thus he cannot provide details and specifics so far.

