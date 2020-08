Scandinavian airlines resume regular flights to Kyiv

Scandinavian airlines have resumed regular flights to Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region).

The airport's website said on Tuesday that the airline plans to operate flights from Boryspil International Airport to Oslo International Airport once a week on Tuesdays.

Scandinavian airlines is a multinational airline company, the leading carrier of the Scandinavian countries, based in Stockholm (Sweden), owned by SAS AB. Founding member is Star Alliance.