09:25 19.08.2020

Ukraine sees new anti-record over past day: 1,967 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 812 recoveries, 28 deaths

Ukraine sees another anti-record as of Wednesday morning: 1,967 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in past 24 hours, while 812 people recovered, and 28 people died, according to data published on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System.

A day earlier, on August 18, some 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, there were 1,464 cases on August 17, some 1,637 people were infected on August 16, and 1,847 new cases were reported on August 15.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (247), in Kyiv (215), in Lviv (188), Ivano-Frankivsk (163), Chernivtsi (154), Rivne (125), Odesa (123 ), and Zakarpattia regions (117).

In addition, Ukraine sees 2,361 suspicions of COVID-19 disease over the past day.

