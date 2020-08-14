Facts

Kuleba: Russia diplomatically wishes well to Belarusians, but we understand that Belarus, weakened and rejected by West, will be easy prey for Kremlin

Russia is interested in weakening countries where it wants to strengthen its positions, and a weakened Belarus, rejected by the West, will be easy prey for the Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said in an interview to UA: Ukrainian Radio, reports Censor.NET media.

"It is in Russia's interests to weaken the countries where it has an active foreign policy and where it wants to strengthen its positions. Diplomatically, of course, Russia wishes good to the Belarusian people, but we understand that a weakened Belarus, alienated by the West will be an easy prey for the Russian Federation," he said.

According to the minister, therefore, Ukraine builds its policy, proceeding from the fact that Ukraine needs an independent and sovereign Belarus after this crisis.

