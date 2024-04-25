Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

Ukraine is waiting for the return of a group of Ukrainian children held by the Russian Federation to their homes, a list with the names of 561 children is now being worked out by the Russian side, said Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, following two days of talks in Qatar.

"We are expecting a group of Ukrainian children to return home. We are not disclosing the details yet, because our position is this: when the children are in Ukraine, then we will publicly announce their return. A list of 561 Ukrainian children was handed over, which we handed over to Qatar. We were informed that it is already being worked out by the Russian side," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

According to him, during the negotiations, the issue of the return of so-called "status" children was also discussed: orphans, children deprived of parental care. "We stressed that legally there is no difference between biological parents and official adoptive parents or guardians. Therefore, the Russian Federation is obliged to return children regardless of their status. Qatar also agreed to accept the first list of orphaned children and children deprived of parental care, and to work out the issues of their return to Ukraine. I would like to note that, according to our data, there may be more than 3,600 such children," the Ombudsman said.

Lubinets stressed that there were no direct negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, they are being conducted through the mediation of Qatar.