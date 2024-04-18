Facts

19:52 18.04.2024

Russians in 2023 use Western machine tools, their spare parts for $355 mln in production

1 min read
Russians use Western numerically controlled machines in production, in total, in 2023, machines and their spare parts worth a total of $355 million were seen in military production in the Russian Federation, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"Western machines with numerical control are used by Russians in production. It is also a question of software for their work. And anyway, all this is about the weapons that kill us. The total amount for machines and their spare parts for 2023 is $355 million. These are the companies whose components were seen in military production, of which $231.6 million are the machines themselves, and $123.3 are spare parts for them," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The head of the President’s Office stressed that the Russian Federation would not be able to manufacture weapons and fight without machines.

